New Teen Mom OG Star Bristol Palin Worried About $$

Oh, following the love life of Bristol Palin (Sarah’s Daughter) can be challenging: a couple baby daddies, fiancé’s and 3 beautiful kids. Actually that wasn’t too hard at all. But there’s more and you’ll be able to see it front and center on MTV this fall. 27-year-old Bristol Palin is the newest Teen Mom. Huh? Well, it’s actually called “Teen Mom OG,” which of course widens the gap – Don’t mess with no OG, never, yo!

Well, Bristol is also newly divorced (Dakota Meyer). She did a little Instagram Q&A today (Aug 1st) and, like her or not, she opened up pretty sweetly.

When a fan asked if she is dating, Palin, 27, replied, “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal. (I am not ready to date).”

Another girl asked her about her cash situation and asked if she ever has “anxiety” with bills following her divorce. “100% … I think you’d have to be just sooo hooked up financially NOT to worry,” she explained. “It’s an intimidating thing … Going to be a humbling experience.”

Her Ex Dakota Meyer, 30, filed for divorce on February 8, nine months after the former couple welcomed their second child together, girl, Atlee Bay. They also share daughter Sailor, 2. Palin, who also shares 9-year-old son Trip with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

Two big baby daddies bite the dust. How come? What's it like living with Bristol Palin? My guess on a young person seeing that much break-up might mean folks are dealing with some under-developed conflict resolution skills. I'm sure both guys played a big role in that too. Doesn't it all come down to how you argue and how you deal with the aftermath of making up??

Btw, she is getting paid $250,000 for appearing on her first season of Teen Mom OG, with an option for a second and third year that will score her an additional $50,000 for each option exercised.