NEW Info in "Southern Charm" Custody Battle

We have enjoyed the heck out of Southern Charm on Bravo for years now. There's just something about Charleston, SC's old Victorian homes and it's beautiful people stabbing you right in the kidney while smiling the whole time. The reunion shows Andy Cohen has become famous for, are also always showstoppers!

Much of the drama of the past few years has been targeted on the baby momma, Kathryn Dennis and her children's wealthy daddy Thomas Ravenel - a custody battle that focuses on her substance abuse is now turning to his physical abuse of a woman in 2015 and a more recent incident. And that's why it's gotten so ugly! They are the second and third people from the right in the picture if you don't already know them.

A little backstory:

The former Southern Charm costars, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, welcomed daughter Kensie at the end of season 1 in 2014. As the duo’s on-off relationship continued, Dennis got pregnant for the second time in 2015. They welcomed son Saint that November. But after Dennis and Ravenel called it quits in 2016, she lost custody of their children amid a struggle with substance abuse. The reality TV personality then checked into treatment and documented her sobriety journey on Southern Charm.

Well, on the heels of him possibly settling an incident out of court around the time of this season's reunion show, Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree, stemming from an alleged January 2015 incident with the children’s former nanny.

So HE had custody of the 2 kids at that time. He and the other castmates like to gossip Dennis, about the early 20's mom, but she kept going to meetings and sucking it up. Well, now the worm has turned entirely to HER going for full custody, wrestling the kids away from him, the chronic womanizer.

“The Mother is informed and believes it is the best interests of the minor children that she be granted sole custody and/or primary custody of the minor children … with reasonable visitation granted to the Father,” read court documents filed by Dennis in October 2018. Sorry Tom!

I think she'll get it too. Suffice to say, I can't wait for the 6th season to hit the Bravo airwaves on taxday April 15th.