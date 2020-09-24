NEW Extraordinary Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

The new Chadwick Boseman mural at Disneyland hit me with a hammer right between the eyes.

It comes from Nikkolas Smith, an author and illustrator who got his start as a "Disney Imagineer."

The artwork shows Boseman making the "Wakanda Forever Salute" with a little boy in a Black Panther mask. People who knew Chadwick say he was such a gentle dude and so approachable, especially to children.

As a colorectal cancer survivor, I'm so humbled and puzzled as to why a guy with so many gifts and even more significance is no longer alive and I am. We were basically dealing with that type cancer in such an active and vital region of the body at the same time (2016-2020). I know the pain he was working through. And part of the "painkilling medicine" I received during that time was the support and love of the Y98 listeners. I wish Chadwick Boseman could have received the same and so much more. But we all have to travel and go our own way.

After you are finished reading this please seriously consider getting a colonoscopy. Cancer of this type causes no pain at first, but you can catch it and save your life with that appointment.

See here.