Netflix to Debut Interactive Series ‘You vs. Wild’ Starring Bear Grylls

If you are a fan of Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, Netflix is bringing something a little more adventurous to your screens.

According to Variety, a new interactive family show called “You vs. Wild” featuring expert survivalist Bear Grylls will let you explore the world and its landscapes from the comfort of your own home.

The eight-episode series will let viewers be able to show Grylls on expeditions around the world, and have a chance to choose the course of the story in each episode.

“I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all-access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots,” Grylls said in a statement. “The stakes are high in this one!”

This is going to be a journey unlike any I've EVER embarked on before. I need YOU to think ahead, choose wisely, and most importantly, never give up. -- Check out my instagram story now to see where YOUR adventure begins #YOUvsWILD @netflix #interactive https://t.co/P7xQeRJoI0 pic.twitter.com/qbSFFVVdHm — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 18, 2019

The new series is planned to debut on April 10th.

Click here to read more.