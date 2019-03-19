Netflix to Debut Interactive Series ‘You vs. Wild’ Starring Bear Grylls
If you are a fan of Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, Netflix is bringing something a little more adventurous to your screens.
According to Variety, a new interactive family show called “You vs. Wild” featuring expert survivalist Bear Grylls will let you explore the world and its landscapes from the comfort of your own home.
The eight-episode series will let viewers be able to show Grylls on expeditions around the world, and have a chance to choose the course of the story in each episode.
“I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all-access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots,” Grylls said in a statement. “The stakes are high in this one!”
‘@netflix You Vs Wild is the ultimate INTERACTIVE adventure - and the first of its kind ever made.’ Here are some pics from across various episodes. We are so proud of the vision of our survival team and so grateful to @netflix for encouraging us to go out and make this! Every turn, every obstacle, YOU decide how I tackle it! This is how we use technology to make entertainment more exciting & informative: IMMERSE THE VIEWER & PUT THEM IN CHARGE! -- Mission 1: Search and Recover for a stranded Alpine Rescue dog. Further Missions: plane crash in the desert, missing doctor in the jungle etc!
This is going to be a journey unlike any I've EVER embarked on before. I need YOU to think ahead, choose wisely, and most importantly, never give up. -- Check out my instagram story now to see where YOUR adventure begins #YOUvsWILD @netflix #interactive https://t.co/P7xQeRJoI0 pic.twitter.com/qbSFFVVdHm— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 18, 2019
The new series is planned to debut on April 10th.