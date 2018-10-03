My Prez-Alert Experience and Others

Well, did you hear, see or feel it? The Presidential Alert!

It was very weird. I was waiting for a prescription in a busy line at Walgreens when it hit today (so tired of waiting in line to get scripts).

I assumed it would cause some folks to think we were at war. But mostly, the Prez-alert appeared to just make people feel slightly annoyed.

So I thought I'll lighten it up and force them all on to the same page: SHOCK.

I immediately yelled “That’s it! The Robots are taking over! Don’t you see, it’s the robots!” No laughter, no shock, just pity for a menatlly ill man having a moment while waiting for his meds.

Then, I got my prescription and backed out of the store geisha-style.

Here’s some other funny Twitter reactions to the alert.