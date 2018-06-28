My "Father's Day Burn" Confession

"Hey (aerosol spray sounds) bust me another wild cherry Pep out of (more spraying) that cooler there." That was me a couple weekends ago - spraying the SPF 40 all over the little boat we were cruising on. I'm telling ya, I must have sprayed myself 7 or 8 times across 3 hours. Shouldn't that be enough to not get burned? Well, it was NOT. Total and complete lobster coverage on the upper body!

The pic below is pale-before-mode with my Quinn (15). I'm asking for the sunscreen - see, "throwwwwww." We're thinking the reasons I got roasted were that sun off a lake reportedly twice as strong as on land. AND I sprayed a lot, but probably didn't "rub it in enough," according to Lance.

photo by Paul Cook

So you don't find yourself also needing 24/7 aloe baths like me, here are some good tips from Cosmopolitan Mag:

"Because the Food and Drug Administration doesn't regularly test sunscreens, Consumer Reports assessed the effectiveness of 65 different kinds of sunscreen over the course of four years.

Unfortunately, their takeaways were pretty alarming: "Water resistant" is basically meaningless (nearly half the water-resistant products researchers tested failed after being dunked); those chemical-free, mineral sunscreens made only with titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, or both are far less effective than chemical formulas; you've got a 57 percent chance of picking up a sunscreen that provides less protection than its label claims; and 1 out of 3 sunscreens function below 30 SPF, the bare minimum to prevent burns and long-term skin damage according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

So basically, your best efforts to protect your skin could be all for naught. To protect yourself, avoid these common sunscreen mistakes and reach for the top sunscreen formulas in your favorite category.

THE MOST EFFECTIVE SUNSCREEN LOTION: LA ROCHE-POSAY ANTHELIOS 60 it's $36, but The next best lotion on the list, which earned a 98 on Consumer Reports's 100-point scale, is Pure Sun Defense SPF 50 Disney Frozen ($5.98 for 8 ounces at Walmart.com)

THE MOST EFFECTIVE SUNSCREEN SPRAY: TRADER JOE'S SPRAY SPF 50+

Make sure you don't use a sunscreen that blocks only UVB rays. UVB rays are the ones that cause you to burn, while UVA rays are the very deeply penetrating ones that are even more dangerous because they cause damage without you even knowing it. They alter your DNA, eventually bringing on brown and white spots, early aging, broken blood vessels, and uneven texture."