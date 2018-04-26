Must Read: Pregnant Woman Watches YouTube Videos to Deliver Her Own Baby

A 22-year-old Tennessee woman has an unbelievable birth story — but still insists that she doesn’t “understand what’s so shocking” about it.

Then again, it may be hard to really rattle Tia Freeman. The new mom proved pretty unflappable when she gave birth in a hotel room on her own while on a layover in Istanbul on March 7.

Freeman, who has served in the Air Force since 2014, found internet fame after her friend Jakob Johnson revealed on Twitter that she’d delivered her own baby boy during her travels.

The short version:

My friend Tia was on the way to Germany to visit me.

During her Layover in Istanbul she GAVE BIRTH to a HEALTHY BABY BOY



In a Hotel Room

BY HERSELF



Tied and cut the Umbilical Chord

BY HERSELF



AND WENT TO THE AIRPORT THE NEXT DAY LIKE NOTHING HAPPEND pic.twitter.com/iz6976bjsd — Jakob Johnson (@JohnsonJakob) April 25, 2018

Freeman had been hoping to visit Johnson in Germany but never made it. She told Yahoo Lifestyle that she flew 14 hours from Nashville to Istanbul, despite being in her third trimester, but didn’t arouse attention from the flight crew because “she didn’t really gain much weight.”

According to a Twitter thread she posted about the delivery, she started cramping about an hour before landing in Turkey but attributed this to a possible case of food poisoning.

The pain intensified as she went through customs at the airport, but even after consulting Google, Freeman was still unsure if she was going through labor or having a false alarm. Either way, she was determined to not “give birth on the airport floor.”

I make it to my hotel & now I’m sure I’m in labor. There is no way in the world I’m not in labor because I can barely standup at this point. So I’m in a foreign country, where no one speaks english, I don’t know this country’s emergency number, & I have no clue what to do. pic.twitter.com/sk6k10zdu5 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

Luckily it happened pretty quickly. I only had to push about 5-6x before a baby popped out. Lol now let me tell you babies are buoyant. That little joker said bloop and floated right on up to the top of the water ---- pic.twitter.com/IuqwKXFb2L — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So finally it feels like I’m having another contraction and I assume this is the placenta ready to drop it like it’s hot. So I shuffle to the bathroom and sit down on the toilet because idk where else to go ------ pic.twitter.com/UpGTANtLnh — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

The next step: Cleaning the bathroom “because it looked like the set of a horror movie.”

Unsure how to address the matter of a newborn baby in a foreign country, Freeman and her infant returned to the airport, where Turkish Airlines staff were understandably bewildered.

“The airline was shocked,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “Since I didn’t really gain much weight they were like, ‘Did you really have a baby? They let you get on the plane?’ I responded that [the first flight crew> didn’t know.”

Staff for the airline bought Xavier — who has since become something of a Turkish celebrity — his first outfit, while Freeman was put in touch with doctors and officials at the local U.S. Embassy.

Btw Xavier turned 7 weeks old today!!! pic.twitter.com/s1iHpNiUI9 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

