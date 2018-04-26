Must Read: Pregnant Woman Watches YouTube Videos to Deliver Her Own Baby

Baby

April 26, 2018
Paul Cook
A 22-year-old Tennessee woman has an unbelievable birth story — but still insists that she doesn’t “understand what’s so shocking” about it.

Then again, it may be hard to really rattle Tia Freeman. The new mom proved pretty unflappable when she gave birth in a hotel room on her own while on a layover in Istanbul on March 7.

Freeman, who has served in the Air Force since 2014, found internet fame after her friend Jakob Johnson revealed on Twitter that she’d delivered her own baby boy during her travels.

Freeman had been hoping to visit Johnson in Germany but never made it. She told Yahoo Lifestyle that she flew 14 hours from Nashville to Istanbul, despite being in her third trimester, but didn’t arouse attention from the flight crew because “she didn’t really gain much weight.”

According to a Twitter thread she posted about the delivery, she started cramping about an hour before landing in Turkey but attributed this to a possible case of food poisoning.

The pain intensified as she went through customs at the airport, but even after consulting Google, Freeman was still unsure if she was going through labor or having a false alarm. Either way, she was determined to not “give birth on the airport floor.”

The next step: Cleaning the bathroom “because it looked like the set of a horror movie.” 

Unsure how to address the matter of a newborn baby in a foreign country, Freeman and her infant returned to the airport, where Turkish Airlines staff were understandably bewildered.

“The airline was shocked,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “Since I didn’t really gain much weight they were like, ‘Did you really have a baby? They let you get on the plane?’ I responded that [the first flight crew> didn’t know.”

Staff for the airline bought Xavier — who has since become something of a Turkish celebrity — his first outfit, while Freeman was put in touch with doctors and officials at the local U.S. Embassy.

Read her full twitter feed here. 

 

