MUST HEAR: "I Won't Take My Misfortune Out On Anyone Else"

In another life, I would have been long time great friends with Terry Tucker, but that will not be the case in this one. Why?

Terry has a rare form of melanoma. It was first just a speck on the bottom of his foot. You could never imagine all it has put him through.

He shared with me the doctors have pretty much told him his time will be up soon. And this man has lived - basketball at The Citadel, corporate marketing at Wendy's and a police officer. So Terry got to writing. He tells us all about his book "Sustainable Excellence."

"One thing I learned during all my pain and suffering is that you have two choices. You can succumb to the debilitating discomfort and misery, or you can learn to embrace it and use it to make you a stronger and better human being. I chose the latter."