Each year Google releases lots of their "Most Googled" lists. TV Shows, Actors and Athletes. I like the Most Googled "People" List. Maybe because Demi leads it. I'm rooting ffor this girl.

Here are the most Googled "People" of 2018.

Demi Lovato

Meghan Markle

Brett Kavanaugh

Logan Paul

Khloe Kardashian

Eminem

Urban Meyer

Ariana Grande

Rick Ross

Cardi B

How many of these folks will be on the 2019 list?

Here's more...

Top Ten Overall

World Cup

Hurricane Florence

Mac Miller

Kate Spade

Anthony Bourdain

Black Panther

Mega Millions Results

Stan Lee

Demi Lovato

Election Results

News

World Cup

Hurricane Florence

Mega Millions

Election Results

Hurricane Michael

Kavanaugh Confirmation

Florida Shooting

Royal Wedding

Olympic Medal Count

Government Shutdown