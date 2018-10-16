The Massive Lululemon Fashion Army

Lululemon’s astounding following would be scary if it wasn’t so impressive. All 3 of the ladies in my household are constantly looking for some "Lulu's" on sale. But now, just to even have a headband with that brand on it is social gold, evidently.

My wife bought me a pair for Xmas this year. I opened it up and said "Sweatpants awesome! You got me sweatpants!" - trying to seem excited. But then after they explained the enormous coolness I now possessed, I began to feel pretty nifty. Now, I just need a few lessons on "appropriateness." See sometimes when I try to break out my new super-cool Lululemon sweatpants, I get yelled at "You don't wear those to do housework! Get up there and change into something that doesn't matter so much."

Journalist Cory Steig just released an article telling the story of stepping into the Lulu world and seeing what people will do for a pair of the leggings at an outlet sale.

“Groups of shoppers huddled along the sides of the conference room counting product — customers were only allowed 10 per person — and muscling hangers into their arms. A group of slim, wellness-obsessed look-alikes in matching rainbow leggings and customized matching Lululemon shirts staked out a spot to try on clothes. A voice came over the intercom announcing: "It looks like women’s leggings are almost sold out!"

