Make A Hobby Bucket List

Yes, I know it feels like we’ve been holed up in our homes for an eternity. The days are beginning to blend together.

“The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.” -Poet Dorothy Parker

So what are you doing with the extra time at home? Some folks are passing the time and others are learning a new skill to pass the time so they are better off when this all ends.

I’ve been looking around for things people are doing that makes them better, even if “better” means just less stressed and minimized anxiety. Here’s some ideas from the good ol reminders to a bit out of space.

Yep, 1 word… STARENTINE: London-based amateur astronomer Megan Eaves has started this collective, worldwide hobby, and it’s so cool. She calls it quarantine stargazing, or #Starentine, and posts the times of live stargazing sessions on her Twitter account She said “We all know that we’re all living under the same sky, which is really beautiful. I think it brings a sense of connection and hopefully can bring us together in a small way.”

Another person I found suggested making a “Hobby Bucketlist” to find what would work best for you.Researchers have found that people who spend time on hobbies tend to show more interest in the world around them. This makes sense. Hobbies force us to focus on an activity: This means we have to temporarily stop thinking about the issues stressing us out at a given moment.

Knitting for instance, has a meditative quality. It involves repetitive motions, counting, and concentrated silence, which has been proven to reduce anxiety.

Gardening

Stitching (Volunteers worldwide are assembling masks from fabric and elastic to give to friends, family, neighbors and frontline workers. Healthcare workers have even begun to use homemade masks intermittently in order to prolong the lives of their surgical-grade ones. Every mask counts!

Virtual sketching and drawing lessons through resources like Skillshare and The Virtual Instructor. Others have taken up origami, intricate — and uplifting — sidewalk chalk art, in-home murals, calligraphy,his time of scary difficulties,” Megan said

Learn to ride a Unicycle!

Lots of people are out Running! Even if you start with a fast walk or light jog, it’s a great time to explore the neighborhood, get some fresh air and a change of scenery, and get the heart rate up.

Cooking! “There are a lot of unknowns right now, but one thing remains constant — we’ve all gotta eat,” Caroline Chambers, recipe developer

What about pastimes that you already love but never have time for?

Meditation is one of the best things you can do right now to relieve stress and improve your wellbeing.

Set up a Home Movie Theater! Movie theatres around the country are closed, but that doesn't mean you can't still get your cinematic fix. At-home movie projectors have gotten a lot smaller and less expensive in recent years.

Write in a journal

Learn a new language. Now is a great time to learn or practice a new language. Duolingo i

Perfect your cat eye with liquid eyeliner. Random! Drawing a smooth even cat eye with liquid eyeliner is some advanced makeup skills from what I’ve heard from my daughters.

Make Homemade Face Scrubs!

Take the best bath ever! Create the best bath recipe ever. I’ve been known to love taking a hot bath, no that no wimpy. Self-quarantining is the perfect opportunity to take the long, luxurious bath of your dreams. You can even soak all day if you like!

Play some brain games. Thankfully there are plenty of fun and educational brain games to help you stay sharp. Lumosity

Learn to Code. Or become a social media pro!

Good luck! Maybe reading this will shake a memory or desire loose.