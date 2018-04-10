Looking For Love? Let This Editor in Chief Teach You the Rules

Are you over online dating? Still looking for love, but getting no where? You may want to pick up Joanna Coles new book, "Love Rules".

Joanna Cole, media executive and former Editor in Chief of Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire provides a series of simple guidelines for finding worthwhile love: fifteen rules -- love ''hacks'' informed by her years working at women's magazines.

She describes her book as a diet book for romantic relationships. "Love Rules" first asks women to reassess the way they think about their relationships, and then helps them use that newfound awareness to navigate their love lives more successfully in this very modern, fast-paced, and often incredibly lonely digital age.