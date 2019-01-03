Look: Woman Celebrates Birthday with Swaddle Photo Shoot

This may be the best birthday photo shoots we've seen in a while.

A South Carolina photographer is going viral for replicating a swaddled baby photo shoot with a slightly older subject – her 336-month-old friend.

According to WTVT, Stephanie Smith of Southern Stitched Photography said that her high school friend, Nicole Ham, came up with the idea and Smith brought it to life.

Smith shared the hilarious photos on Facebook on Saturday and the post has gone viral with more than 20,400 shares with the caption: “Because your best friend only turns 336 months once.”