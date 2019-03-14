Look: Kid's Mid-Scream School Picture Goes Viral

An Atlanta kindergartener's hilarious mid-scream school portrait has gone viral after his mother posted it on Facebook. Stronajai Miles said she was going through her son's backpack for papers to sign when she came across the photos of Andrew. "I saw the photos and I was like, 'Oh my God, Drew!' It was a blood-curdling scream that ran through the house. Like what is this?" Miles tells WMGT-TV. She says she reached out to Lifetouch School Photography in hopes of having the pictures redone. Meanwhile, Andrew has a simple explanation for his unconventional portrait. "I was thinking of being crazy," he says.

Video of Atlanta kid&#039;s mid-scream school portrait goes viral online

