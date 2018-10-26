Listen To Mom's Anxiety Attack Live

Mom, Sophie Mei Lan, is having quite a week. First she records a harrowing anxiety attack, bravely. Then, that video blows up and everyone wants to talk to her and help her. I think she hit a nerve and feeling that millions of moms have felt, but kept to themselves. I know lots of courageous moms who have felt this way at one time or another.

The great thing is that she took her moment and dove back in there. But I hope she is getting the support she deserves.

She said "I have a loving family, friends, a home and children, and yet I still experience severe mental illnesses as it doesn't discriminate. Some people may find it strange I picked up my phone, but it shows real life at its most ugly and raw. Filming this clip has been therapeutic for me because on paper I am successful and I look normal."

You can hear her in that terrifying moment right here. I played it on the air yesterday: