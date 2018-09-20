Kristen Bell Vapes Weed In Front of Sober Dax

Followed a fascinating thread of Tweets today with Dax Shepard, who is sober, responding to fans asking him about his wife, Kristen Bell, vaping pot right in front of him. It was a lot of spirited back and forth with people all over the place.

Kristen started it all off after saying this in an interview: “I like my vape pen quite a bit. I smoke around my husband and it doesn’t seem to bother him. Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

Surprised to hear that out of the former St. Louisian? Not really. It’s totally legal in Cali.

People ask me similar questions sometimes as well. “Since you are sober, can your wife drink around you?” I always say absolutely. Sometimes I don’t even see it right in front of me. But I’m not sure I’d be too cool with my wife hitting the cheeba-cheeba right in front of me.

Kristen summed up addiction pretty well later on:

“He likes drugs and alcohol. He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

