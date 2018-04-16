Khloe Kardashian's Baby Daughter's Name

Khloé Kardashian

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to announce that her new daughter's name is True Thompson. Kardashian shares the baby, who was born Thursday, with NBA player Tristan Thompson, who reportedly cheated on Kardashian on multiple occasions during her pregnancy.

Nevertheless, he was allowed into Kardashian's hospital room for True's delivery. (Some internet commentators have pointed out the irony in the baby's name, with one declaring True Thompson to be "an oxymoron.") “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family!” Kardashian wrote in unveiling her daughter's name. “Mommy and Daddy loooooove you, True!”

Check out the tweets that are circulating about the ironic name: 

