Kate Hudson's Pregnant With a Baby Girl!

On Friday, actress/athleisure mogul Kate Hudson revealed that she's pregnant with her third child--and first girl! This time, the dad is Hudson's boyfriend, music producer Danny Fujikawa; she shares sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6, with rockers Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and Matthew Bellamy of Muse, respectively. The 38-year-old Hudson posted a gender-reveal video to make the announcement, captioning the pink-ballooned affair by saying, in part, "If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels, it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children...My kids, Danny, myself, and the entire family are crazy excited. A little girl is on the way."