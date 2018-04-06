Kate Hudson's Pregnant With a Baby Girl!
On Friday, actress/athleisure mogul Kate Hudson revealed that she's pregnant with her third child--and first girl! This time, the dad is Hudson's boyfriend, music producer Danny Fujikawa; she shares sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6, with rockers Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and Matthew Bellamy of Muse, respectively. The 38-year-old Hudson posted a gender-reveal video to make the announcement, captioning the pink-ballooned affair by saying, in part, "If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels, it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children...My kids, Danny, myself, and the entire family are crazy excited. A little girl is on the way."
SURPRISE!!! -- If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way --
