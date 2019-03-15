James Gunn Reinstated as "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" Director

After getting booted of the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after the resurfacing of some old, inappropriate tweets containing jokes about rape and pedophilia, James Gunn has been reinstated as the director of the Marvel film.

Deadline reports that his public apology and his behavior since the firing convinced Disney to rehire Gunn, who received the public support of several of the franchise's stars--including Chris Pratt, David Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Zoe Saldana--when the scandal broke last July. On Friday, Gunn tweeted, "I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months. I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all."