"Intense Snow Bursts Tonight!" Really?

I just read this on one of my favorite local TV station websites "Intense snow bursts will impact the evening drive!" What the hey? I didn't think it was that big of a deal. I'm not including the station name in case it doesn't snow at all. Which has happened a lot in this city, leaving us all going "Why did I get so freaked out?"

Weather peeps are saying the snow will end by 8ish. It could be inconsistent, but spots of 0.5" to 1", even 2" are possible. We're talking from Festus up past Litchfield on this one. Watch for rapidly changing visibility and slick roads at times.

Intense Snow Bursts, BEWARE!