I'm Paul Cook, and I'm Listening

I'm so grateful for the amount of openness I've seen from celebrities about their struggles with depression and other mental illness challenges over the past few weeks. The Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain suicides were so shocking. I know those horrible tragedies made everyone reflect on their family, friends and even themselves.

I think it's very good for us normal folks to hear that the big celebs have those challenges as well.

Like The Rock, he describes a bad bout with depression that stemmed from a difficult thing that happened to him. When he was younger, he actually saved his mother from committing suicide. She tried to jump in front of a fast moving car. He shared this story on ImListening.org.

"I'm Listening" is an honest, cool place for people to hear these stories and to also seek help. I'm proud that it was created by our company, Entercom.

If someone you know is going through a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Read more at ImListening.org.