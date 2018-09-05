Could Facebook Just Disappear?

Did you know Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were all bye-bye for a while on Labor Day in parts of the U.S., Europe, South America?

Users reported having issues logging in, posting comments and viewing photos. Some users on Facebook received an error message reading "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue."

The problems were mostly all gone by the evening. But it makes you think about what life would be like without those big socially, connecting, sharing vehicles. How would some take it if we had a stunning end to it with all of those years of love and pics going poof?

I think it would be a very personal thing – even though many people might say “good riddance!” That would be me if we were only talking about Messenger.

How would you feel if Facebook disappeared? I truly believe some folks would require therapy to get back on their feet and stop sadly scrolling through their smartphone all day alone in a dark room.

It could happen, right?