I Think I Have The HSP Trait!

Maybe you've heard some about HSP? I was so surprised to learn "Highly Sensitive Personality" is a trait not a "condition" or a negative. It's been studied for many years and 20% of the population is HSP.

What are some of the things that make up a HSP? Many times you feel attuned with the energy of the room, like if people have been arguing. You really notice certain sounds and/or smells. And you really appreciate downtime to rejuvenate after social events and people time. There are more below. I was shocked at how many of these things I related to.

Julie Bjelland is a HSP therapist. "She specializes in working with highly sensitive people. Her mission is to teach you how to balance and honor your sensitive nervous system, understand your incredible value, love who you are." Julie has a Highly Sensitive Personality Quiz on her website and you can get your sensitivity score.

It's cool to here about people out there helping HSPs do better in this world and utilize their special gifts. Which of these are true for you?

You are kind, compassionate, and empathetic.

You prefer deep conversations instead of small talk.

You crave meaning and fulfillment.

You feel drained and need extra downtime after crowds, socializing or traveling.

You tend to be hard on yourself if you have an intense emotional reaction.

You can be moved emotionally by art, nature, and beauty.

You find it important to be courteous.

You tend to experience high stress.

You often experience symptoms of anxiety.

You often experience the feeling of being overwhelmed.

You try so hard to get things right that being criticized feels extra difficult.

You have felt abnormal, “crazy,” weird, or different. This is impacted by how your culture and family perceive sensitivity. It can be labeled as wrong (“Don’t be so sensitive.”).

Even though you are highly compassionate toward others, you find it harder to be self-compassionate.

You consider a lot of details when making decisions.

You tend to blame yourself if someone is disappointed.