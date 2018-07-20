How Not To Kill Your iPhone Battery

“So let’s finish it off guys!” Says a kid who takes a blow torch to his iPhone - the rose-gold back turns black right before the little apple melts off into nothing. The girls and I are enthralled in this facsinating YouTube video. Of course, afterwards he is able to boot the phone right up almost like nothing happened. They tell me this guy makes a great living doing this to iPhones.

What does this have to do with saving the life of your iPhone battery? Not much, other than that the iPhone battery blows up on this YouTube kid all the time and I think that's pretty cool.

As ya know, the iPhone is highly complex computer constantly asking for more power from the battery. But there are some great things you can do to save the life of your iPhone battery. And most all of this works for other smartphone batteries too. But I'll warn you about something you don't wanna hear - those cheaper chargers we love to buy are bad for your battery. Oh no!