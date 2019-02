Join Paul Cook this Friday, February 15th between 7 am to 8:30 am to help the bi-state area neighbors stay warm this winter!

When you stop by any Hardee's location and donate $1 you will receive a free sausage biscuit or egg biscuit sandwich.

Paul will be located at 2110 Hampton Ave, St. Louis Mo (44 & Hampton)

100% of the profits that are collected will stay in those communities!

Learn more about Heat Up St. Louis here!