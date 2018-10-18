Hate Candy Corn? Here's A Trick That Will Make You Love Them

Although basically pure sugar, candy corn is one of the most contentious Halloween candy choices. People seem to love it or loathe it; there's no in between.

The Takeout, however, has a snack hack that it claims can make the dessert delight even the haters: Eat one piece of candy and two peanuts--salted or unsalted, whatever's on hand--at the same time. "I have personally witnessed lifelong condemners of candy corn repeat this combination over and over again, all the while protesting how much they detest candy corn," the article says. "Their mouths say one thing, but their hearts say another." Perhaps it's the salty-sweet combination that makes it so irresistible.