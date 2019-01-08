Happy Anniversary to Pink!

Happy 13th Wedding Anniversary to Pink and Carey Hart!

This is from Carey Hart this morning:

hartluck

Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong

I like it! Carey Hart has a way with words! He wrote that message on Instagram Tuesday, January 8, to share his adoration for his wifey, Pink – only I don’t think she’d let anyone call her that. Don’t tell Pink we called her a “wifey" okay?

A little backstory on their roller-coaster, uh I mean relationship:

These two tied the knot in Costa Rica in 2006 after four years of dating, but split two years later. Hart and Pink reconciled in 2010 after attending marital counseling. They share two kids: daughter, Willow, 7, and son, Jameson, 2.

Yeah to Marriage Counselling!