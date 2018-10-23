Guillermo del Toro to Direct Stop-Motion “Pinocchio” Musical for Netflix

Guillermo del Toro has signed on to create a stop-motion musical version of Pinocchio for Netflix. According to USA Today, the film will follow the classic Pinocchio story, which del Toro is setting in Italy during the ‘30s, and will in no way be related Disney's 1940 animated musical, nor its live-action remake. Del Toro previously worked with Netflix to create the Dreamworks' Trollhunters TV series. His new Netflix anthology series, Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight is slated for release later this year. Production for Pinocchio, which marks del Toro’s debut animated feature film, is scheduled to begin this fall.

