Get To Bidding, TV Series 'The Office' Has A Live Auction Going on Now!

Calling all fans of The Office!

You can now own your very own piece of Dunder Mifflin memorabilia from the tv shows set.

According to WTHR, there are over 500 items up for auction, from Dwight's office chair to Michael's desk, Jim's pencil mug, and more!

The auction page comes with some disclaimers: All winning bids will have an additional 24 percent buyer's premium added after closing, and if you're buying a big item like Dwight's chair, there will be an additional charge for packaging.

The Office ​auction is live now and will run until 3 p.m. ET on October 5.

Click here to see all the items and happy bidding!