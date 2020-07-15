From Local Art Teacher To Highly Acclaimed Artist

I was shown Russell Vanecek's work by my friend Mich Hancock. When she's not planning TEDx: Gateway Arch's next move, she's lifting up local greatness (which is also pretty much what TEDx Arch does too, but I digress. Damn ADHD!) Anyway, Russell's story is a cool one.

Born in St. Louis, he watched the Arch being built, taught art in some St. Louis area high schools and then retired - but that end was just the beginning for Russell Vanecek.

He worked hard on his medium and started showing his work in regional outdoor Art Fairs. "It was somewhat successful, but wanted to go to the next level. A local Gallery in Kirkwood, MO started representing my art work," Russell told me. "Then I was on Artfinder.com." That's where a huge gallery in Miami discovered the retired art teacher's work and they loved it!

Suddenly he's asked to be on Artsy.net "An artist can only be on this platform if chosen by a longtime reputable Gallery, a museum curator or well established art collector."

Pretty cool "beginning" for a great guy at a time when others would just run out the clock. I can't wait to see what's next, gallery in Europe? Who knows. But mostly, this story should inspire you to know you're never too old to be discovered and feel the warm th of significance.

I wanted to know his connection with birds in his work.

"I refer to images of birds that are specific to the Midwest USA. Embedded in my memory are impressions of their movement in nature. A collage of shapes, colors and textures both sharp details and easily blurred, blending into the environment. Literal or precise rendering no longer becomes important. I end up trying to express the gesture and dynamic motion of life. Life is once clearly observed and focused then seemingly fades or transforms.

These two panels will hang side by side in the new St. Louis University Hospital.