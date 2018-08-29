Free and Discount EATS Just For Labor Day Weekend

I hope you and the kids are hungry!

Yesterday, Jill told you about all of the awesome Labor Day deals on merchandise from dishwashers to NFL jerseys! Now, I’m going to hit just where you, Lance and I can feast for less in our area this holiday weekend. Your friends won’t believe you got these deals!

My Fave! Free Ice-Cream:

Baskin-Robbins: Stop in and get a small cup of their Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast September 2nd from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. You can also enjoy any small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 throughout September and October.

Dairy Queen: Customers can get a free small Blizzard Treat, including their seasonal Pumpkin Pie, by downloading the ice cream chain’s new mobile app. People can also enjoy a $4 burger and blizzard deal for a limited time only.

Firehouse Subs: Throughout Labor Day weekend (September 1 through 3), the sub shop is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink. All over the STL area.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: On September 3, you can celebrate your day off with half-off any style pizza. I love BJ’s Restaurant. It’s like a tavern with a laid-back atmosphere serving burgers, pizza & cold draft beer. Check em out at: 184 W Washington St, Florissant, MO 63031

Carrabba’s: The Italian chain is offering All-Day Happy Hour from Friday, August 31 through Monday, September 3. This include $2-3 beers, $5 premium spirits and specialty cocktails, 9-oz. glasses of wine for the prize of a 6-oz. glass, and half-off appetizers. 10923 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

And free grilling advice too!

LongHorn Steakhouse: The steakhouse will open the GRILL US Hotline where certified Grill Masters will be on call on Labor Day from

Other good deals at Church’s, Chipotle and Popeyes.