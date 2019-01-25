Fitz's Opens New Location in South County
Fitz's restaurant just opened a new location in south St. Louis County.
Fitz’s SoCo will be located at 5244 S. Lindbergh, in the new Gathering Square Development just north of Ronnie’s Plaza.
The iconic soda shop has been a St. Louis staple for years in the Delmar Loop, and you will find that same family-friendly service at the new location.
The wait is finally over! We are open and ready to serve South County!
The new location has a party room that can hold up to 50 guests and the finishing touches are being put on a 50-seat, outdoor patio space, says St. Louis Magazine.