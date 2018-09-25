First Ever All Female Broadcasters for NFL Games

Groundbreaking baby! This is HUGE and I can't wait to watch and listen.

Sports broadcasting pioneers Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will provide commentary and analysis for Amazon's live streaming coverage of TNF, forming the first-ever all-female duo to broadcast an NFL game. This incredible news was just let out of the bag today (Tuesday).

Kremer was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August as the recipient of the prestigious Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which recognizes "long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football." Kremer's career in television began at NFL Films and has spanned roles with ESPN, NBC, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network and HBO. She currently serves as chief correspondent for NFL Network, correspondent for HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and co-host for CBS Sports Network's WE NEED TO TALK. Kremer has worked 25 Super Bowls and was named one of the 10 greatest female sportscasters of all time.

More of the story right here from the NFL