Feeling Crappy So Far This Week? Valuable Answers!

I was doing a little happy dance on Sunday morning because of the extra hour of sleep. That’s what I’m talking about! Then at about 11pm that night when everyone was asleep, I reconsidered that happy dance, alertly – because sleep was not coming any time soon. Blink, blink, I’m still here awake.

And now, I don’t think I’m the only one feeling a bit off, even though it’s been a few days since the time change. Crap. How long will this feeling last? Well, there’s real science behind it and feeling off "could last 10 weeks" according to this CNN article. But there are some things we can do that are pretty easy.

Science:

Depression cases at psychiatric hospitals in Denmark increased immediately after the transition from daylight saving time, the study says. An analysis of 185,419 severe depression diagnoses from 1995 to 2012 showed an 11% increase during this time period. The cases dissipated gradually after 10 weeks.

Research:

Researchers from the departments of psychiatry and political science at the universities of Aarhus, Copenhagen and Stanford were well aware of the negative effects associated with daylight saving time, such as the increased heart attacks and stroke risk.

Some folks will feel SAD longer than others. Here are some awesome tips from psychiatrist, Norman Rosenthal, who works with patients experiencing seasonal depression.

Winter depression, seasonal affective disorder and regular depression can range from mild to debilitating, but Rosenthal has tips that have helped his patients overcome its disabling effects. The first step is recognizing it as a legitimate problem and realizing that you don't have to muscle through it yourself, he said.

-- Bring more light into your home. Invest in a light box or place more lamps throughout the house. Make sure to turn them on when you get home.

-- Walk first thing in the morning to take advantage of morning light. It's good to combine exercise and light. If it's raining or dark when you want to exercise, place a light box in front of your exercise machine or workout space.

-- Plan a winter vacation somewhere nice and sunny.

-- Diminish personal stress as much as you can. Don't take a deadline just after your worst time of year for seasonal depression. Work on it when your mind is working well.

-- Put a timer on your bedside lamp to turn on half an hour before you wake up. Waking up to bright light is better than waking up to dark surroundings.

-- Don't rely on carbohydrates for an extra energy boost. The advantage is short-lived.

-- Keep your social life going. Don't oversleep or stay in bed. Depriving yourself of morning light won't help