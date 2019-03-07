Everybody Scream For FREE Soft Serve Ice Cream!

Who is ready for ice cream weather? Well to be totally honest we could eat ice cream during any season, but here is your chance to score a free treat!

On Wednesday, March 20th, head into a participating Dairy Queen where they will be celebrating the first day of spring by hosting their annual FREE Cone Day!

Just stop by Dairy Queen and ask for your free small vanilla cone – limit one per person, no purchase necessary.

The annual Free Cone Day is a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals so consider making a donation while you’re there!

Also if you can't wait that long, right now you can get a BOGO on blizzards!