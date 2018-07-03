ENGAGED: Katharine McPhee and David Foster!

34 YEARS! That’s the age difference between Katharine McPhee and her dashing new fiancé David Foster. She’s 34 and he’s 68! Love is not an age discriminator.

The American Idol runner-up and her new music mogul man were vacationing in Europe when he popped the question on a beautiful mountain top.

Did I already tell you that Lance and I got to hang out with Katharine about 8 years ago when she was at 6 Flags? Well, well--Not the time for name-dropping? You’re right sorry.

This will be the 5th time David Foster has found himself married. His last wife was Yolanda Hadid of the supermodel Hadids and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Together from 2011 2017.

Anywho, Katharine was super sweet and fun with us. I’m sure I have a picture of her with her arm around me (with Lance cut out) somewhere around here. Not a huge deal to me (beside my bed), but I thought I’d mention it.

