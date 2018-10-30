Don’t mess with Feeny! Veteran Actor Stops Burglars

Frightfully, there have been a recent surge of burglaries in the San Fernando Valley targeting celebrities. This weekend the bad guys decided to make actor William Daniels their next victim.

Williams, who played Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World, stopped those burglars in their tracks making them retreat. The particulars in a sec, but I ask how many good people do you know who would find themselves cowering in the corner after hearing a burglar. Not Mr. Feeny! 91 years old (say it loudly with a county accent) 91 years old!

Our hero is not only Mr. Feeny, he’s known for his marvelous award winning work in St. Elsewhere, not to mention being the Dad in The Graduate. (No matter your age, everyone should see The Graduate) AND he was the voice of K.I.T.T. in Night Rider!

It’s being reported that Daniels, 91, and his wife Bonnie Bartlett were at their San Fernando Valley home Saturday night when they heard a bad person working hard to kick in their back door at 9:20 p.m. Daniels quickly positioned himself in the same room, on the other side of the door. He then flicked on the lights as a startling warning. Kicking stopped. Suddenly the intruders decided to flee the property, heads hanging.

His rep confirmed the news in a statement: “Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

S-T-U-D