Dome Beach Volleyball Is The Next Big Thing in St. Louis!

Ready, set, spike in January?! Bring it!

Break out your flip-flops and play beach volleyball in the dead of winter thanks to Kingpin Lanes & Brickhouse Pizza Co. in Bridgeton!

According to River Front Times, Volleyball Beach 365 dome opened last week for business and it's a complete ace!

The dome has room for two courts, as well as plenty of room for spectators on each side, with tables and chairs to keep them fed and hydrated. Owner Gary Shenberg has plans to keep "the dome" up from October through April, and then put it away for the summertime sessions!

For more updates follow Volleyball Beach 365!

