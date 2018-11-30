Do Kate and Meghan "Hate Each Other" As Reported?

Is there a Duchess feud going on? I’ve seen reports over the last 3 days that Megan Markle and Kate Middleton “hate each other.”

I was asking how is that? They haven’t known each other long enough to have “hate.” Well, a royal source close to the, uh, royals says those reports are hogwash. Not true at all.

There always needs to be a feud right? Katy/Taylor. The “reports” started to hit around the time it was announced Harry and Meghan were moving out of their traditional home with Prince William and Kate in Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England — which is further away from Kate and William’s home in Kensington Palace. But no friction exists and a really unique relationship is starting to develope.

It’s fascinating to me what the source said about the two Duchess’s relationship

“They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break,” says the source. “Kate and Meghan come from two totally different worlds.”

This next quote is probably all you need to know about the two ladies and how they APPEAR to act to each other:

“Kate is English, and not as initially warm as Meghan is. That’s how she is by nature,” the source explains. “Kate and Meghan have really grown to love and respect one another. They just have different approaches based on where they grew up.”