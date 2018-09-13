Disney Princess Impersonator Found Guilty in Murder Case

Wow, the verdict is finally in on a tragic and diabolical crime committed by a former Disney princess impersonator and her boyfriend.

Daniel Wozniak and princess Rachel Buffet killed 2 men in order to drain their bank accounts for the duos wedding! That’s love.

Okay, I saw this on Dr. Phil and it was haunting! Rachel’s fiancé dismembered the bodies. She always claimed that she knew nothing about it, but you could tell she was lying. Go get em Dr. Phil!

The jury found the former Disney princess (usually Ariel), and fiance of convicted murderer Daniel Patrick Wozniak guilty on two counts of being an accessory after the fact in the brutal double homicides Wednesday. They deliberated for about a day. Orange County Superior Court Judge Sheila Hanson ordered Buffett jailed immediately.

These two winners are truly crazy. Wozniak is on death row right now. Rachel Buffet could get 44 months, hopefully.

Here's more background:

"Wozniak, a community theater actor, was found guilty of killing his neighbor 26-year-old Samuel Eliezer Herr at a Los Alamitos theater while robbing him to pay for his upcoming wedding to Buffett. He then lured 23-year-old Julie Kibuishi to Herr's apartment and killed her, making it look like Herr sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene. For days, authorities suspected Herr in Kibuishi's murder until Herr, a decorated veteran, was found dismembered in El Dorado Park."

