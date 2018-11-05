The Cuffing Season is upon us!

What is the Cuffing Season that is upon us? I immediately thought of a pair on my khakis getting a pant leg cuff. Fashionable now? No.

The Cuffing Season is the time between fall and the dead of winter when people start looking for someone they can spend those long, frigid months with. Cuffing is the act of finding a significant other for the sole purpose of staying warm in the winter. Some say the temperature warmth is the sole purpose but other include the feeling of warmth too. I'm with them.

People who would normally rather be single find themselves wanting to be tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and spending lots of time inside makes people lonely, so they are looking for someone to spend this time with.

Cuffing season generally occurs when the temperature drops, around late fall through winter until the temperature starts to rise again around May.

So, now you'll know what to call that move your single friend seems to do almost every winter.