Crucial Questions About January Jones Latest Bath Video

I'm puzzled - I've got concerns. Let's take a closer look at this new January Jones video about having a more "hydrating bath."

The Mad Men star recently posted an Instagram Live video, showcasing her self-care ritual of a soothing soak.

Near the end of the tutorial, she said... "I put a lot of questionable things in [the tub>, and I’m gonna put one more questionable thing in it,” she said as she poured "a little bit, not a lot" of beer into her bubble bath. Then, she saved the rest to sip on. But, as a non-drinker, the sipping is not my question - it's the questionABLE. I mean what other "questionable things" has January Jones poured in her bath on a whim? Detergent? Macaroni?

“I’m doing that because I feel like it’s going to be hydrating for my body and I also just recently read about what Cleopatra would put in her baths, which she would bathe in," she explained. "I just feel like, depending on who you’ve dated, it can’t be that much different, right?”

You can say that again. Say it reeeaal slooowww because I have no idea what she's talking about! "Who you've slept with?" What? Help me here. What in the hell is JJ talking about? Cleopatra stored her relatives' entrails in clay jars in the basement!

Actually, I'm sensing a bit of a humorous personality here (I think,) which she is not known for, but maybe "stay at home videos" during Covid are her new thing. Gotta love Hollywood!