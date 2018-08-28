The Crown Reveals First Photo of Prince Philip

August 28, 2018
Paul Cook
Tobias Menzies, Prince Philip

USA Images

Categories: 
Features

If you are patiently waiting for more royal television, we have something to keep you busy. 

Tobias Menzies will be the actor playing Prince Philip on this upcoming season of The Crown, and we finally get to he him in costume!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the release follows photo drops for several other key recasts for The Crown‘s upcoming season, which is expected to chronicle the British royal family from 1964 to 1976.

Season 3 of The Crown is expected to premiere in 2019.

 

Tags: 
The Crown
Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth
Netflix