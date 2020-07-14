Could Your Zodiac Sign Now Be Wrong?

For the past 4 years students of the Babylonians have claimed this unknown sign was originally the 13th, but they axed it to have an even number. NASA proved the new horoscope - and it may mean you're following wrong zodiac sign.

The mystery sign is supposedly the horoscope of those born between November 29 and December 17.

And if it was used as an official star sign today it would shift horoscopes for the rest of the year, meaning the one you have been following may actually be wrong.

The space agency wrote that the Babylonians knew the signs didn’t fit perfectly with the earth’s rotation.

"The Babylonians lived over 3,000 years ago," the NASA blog post reads. "They divided the zodiac into 12 equal parts - like cutting a pizza into 12 equal slices. They picked 12 constellations in the zodiac, one for each of the 12 'slices.' But even according to the Babylonians' own ancient stories, there were 13 constellations in the zodiac. (Other cultures and traditions have recognized as many as 24 constellations in the zodiac).

“So the Babylonians picked one, Ophiuchus, to leave out. Even then, some of the chosen 12 didn't fit neatly into their assigned slice of the pie and slopped over into the next one."

(BUT DON'T BE DISCOURAGED AND THROW OUT YOUR SIGN YET)

As the earth’s axis wobbles and constellations vary in size, it’s impossible for the sun to spend the same amount of time in each star sign.

In short, estimations aren’t perfect and there is always room for error.

13 star signs and their dates if Ophiuchus was an official horoscope

Capricorn – was December 22 to January 20 but is now believed to be January 20 to February 16

Aquarius – was January 21 to February 18 but is now believed to be February 16 to March 11

Pisces – was February 19 to March 20 but is now believed to be March 11 to April 18

Aries – was March 21 to April 20 but is now believed to be April 18 to May 13

Taurus – was April 21 to May 21 but is now believed to be May 13 to June 21

Gemini – was May 22 to June 21 but is now believed to be June 21 to July 20

Cancer – was June 22 to July 22 but is now believed to be July 20 to August 10

Leo – was July 23 to August 23 but is now believed to be August 10 to September 16

Virgo – was August 24 to September 22 but is now believed to be September 16 to October 30

Libra – was September 23 to October 23 but is now believed to be October 30 to November 23

Scorpio – was October 24 to November 22 but is now believed to be November 23 to November 29

Ophiuchus – believed to be November 29 to December 17

Sagittarius – was November 23 to December 21 but is now believed to be December 17 to January 20