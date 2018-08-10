Bethenny Loses Ex-Love To OD in Trump Tower NYC

Startling news for Real Housewives of NY star Bethenny Frankel today. Her most recent boyfriend of 4 years died of an overdose while staying in Trump Tower.

I think the loss of 51 year-old, Dennis Shields, must be a shocking loss for Frankel. She deeply loved him. Shields was her on again, off again boyfriend since her divorce from Jason Hoppy. Bethenny and Dennis knew each other for decades after meeting in college! But I noticed that the tone of most reports make it seem like this isn't very devastating, because of their tumultuous relationship. Not true if you look deeper.

On Wednesday night's Real Housewives of New York, filmed weeks earlier, the Bethenny said, "I didn't say it to Dennis, but in my own mind, I said, '90 days. I'm not saying a word to Dennis for 90 days.' It's a really hard thing to realize that someone you love, it doesn't mean they're the right person. And I wish he was."

Just 5 days ago Dennis talked about Bethenny:

“I’ve known Bethenny a very, very long time. I met her when we were both still in college, and my ex-wife [Jill] and her were friends in high school,” the banker explained. “We remained friends the whole time that I was married — nothing but friends. And then right after Jill and I got separated, Bethenny and I started dating and we’ve been together on and off now for I think it was almost four years. That’s what she told me. … But we do break up a lot.”

In fact, the couple called it quits so often that Shields joked about turning to the internet for updates on their romance. “I Googled her or me and she said, ‘What are you doing?’ and I said, ‘I’m just checking to see how our relationship is doing,’” he said.

Many thoughts and prayers to Bethenny Frankel for her devastating loss.