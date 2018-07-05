The Best Advice George Clooney Ever Got…

I hadn’t picked up a Reader’s Digest in about 35 years until today at the store! The front page said “The Best Advice I ever Got, from soldiers, preachers and celebrities.” Alrighty, throw that bad boy in the cart right on top of all of those discounted specialized yogurt packs (S’mores, Key lime Pie), deeeelish.

Why was I even attracted to something about advice anyway? How about you? I think it has something to do with being a parent that makes you become an instructor of advice or something. Table that for now.

So, almost all of them are truly great pieces of life from Mark Cuban, Michael Jordon, J.K. Rowling. But George Clooney’s really jumped out at me. He says:

The best advice I ever got was from my aunt, the great singer Rosemary Clooney, and from my Dad, who was a game show host and news anchor: “Don’t wake up at 70 years old sighing over what you should have tried. Just do it, be willing to fail, and at least you gave it a shot.”

No regrets baby! That certainly means something to me these days after being so sick. I realized I don’t have all the time in the world to sit back. So I’m trying to live fulltime so to speak, and it’s great!