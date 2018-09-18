Bert and Ernie Are A Gay Couple Claims Sesame Writer

The social media world was turned upside down today leaving everyone unhinged. Actually much like the unhinged jaw of a ranting Muppet, ew.

It all started when Mark Saltzman told “Qweerty” that he "wrote Bert and Ernie as a gay couple" ever since he started in 1984!

Twitter imploded with anger on both sides.

The response was swift from longtime Muppet puppeteer Frank Oz. “They are not, (gay) of course.”

During this exchange you could almost hear the suits for Sesame Workshop hitting top speed in their executive golf cart roaring down Sesame to make a statement. “Where’re the breaks on this thing!? Bare right! These trash cans will break us.” Oscar’s sweet gray garbage can bounces right off set. He stands nearby holding a fresh cup of coffee shaking his head.

A spokesperson for Sesame Workshop says Bert and Ernie are best friends. "They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves.”

Different? Did I hear that right?

“They remain puppets and do not have sexual orientation,” Sesame continues.

But I think Frank Oz said it best when he continued “Why the need to define people as only gay or straight? There’s much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness.”

Again Twitter imploded with anger on both sides. But Frank Oz might be right, maybe there doesn’t need to be sides at all?