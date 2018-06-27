Barbie's Latest 'Career of the Year' Doll

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

It looks like Barbie's resume just got a little longer. The iconic doll just added robotics engineer to her growing list!

Barbie has had over 200 careers since she was first launched in 1959, and for the latest “career of the year” doll she’s a robotics engineer - a field that’s only made up of 12% women.

Mattel shared the exciting news on Twitter writing, "Girls need more role models. Let’s inspire the next generation to see themselves in careers underrepresented by women. By encouraging more girls to explore stem with robotics engineer #barbie, we show them that they can be anything."

They’re also partnering with Tynker, a coding platform for kids, to release a coding e-book to help young girls get interested in the field early on.

We can’t wait to see where "Hacker" Barbie’s career takes her!

