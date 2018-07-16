Baby Names From the 1800s That Are Due a Comeback

Still struggling to pick a baby name? Maybe take a look at your family tree, and go as far back as the 1800s to get some inspiration!

The baby names from the 1800s we should bring back will give you major vintage vibes in the best way.

1. Jasper

2. Clara

3. Lawrence

4. Clarence

5. Claude

6. Grace

7. Alice

8. Cora

9. Amos

10. Lillian

11. Emil

12. Pearl

13. Julius

14. Rose

15. Edwin

16. Ada

17. Herbert

18. Nettie

19. Oscar

20. Flora

21. Walter