Baby Names From the 1800s That Are Due a Comeback
July 16, 2018
Still struggling to pick a baby name? Maybe take a look at your family tree, and go as far back as the 1800s to get some inspiration!
The baby names from the 1800s we should bring back will give you major vintage vibes in the best way.
1. Jasper
2. Clara
3. Lawrence
4. Clarence
5. Claude
6. Grace
7. Alice
8. Cora
9. Amos
10. Lillian
11. Emil
12. Pearl
13. Julius
14. Rose
15. Edwin
16. Ada
17. Herbert
18. Nettie
19. Oscar
20. Flora
21. Walter