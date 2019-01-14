Ari's Eevee Ink and Her Love of Pokemon

On Saturday, you might have been in shovel mode trying to clear a path. Not Ariana Grande, the diva in training was playing on her Nintendo Switch for 15 hours!

Truly a momentous occasion, so she wanted to make a record of this game playing marathon. How would you do that? Well, a huge Pokemon tattoo of course! Right there on her bicep - it's the character Eevee from the game "Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!" Playing that game has become an "obsession" for Ari say friends.

I think it's pretty cool that she can chill and not think about performing and practice every minute of the day.