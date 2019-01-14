Ari's Eevee Ink and Her Love of Pokemon

See Her Latest Tattoo

January 14, 2019
Paul Cook
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Ariana Grande performs onstage at the Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Rich Polk/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features
Shows

On Saturday, you might have been in shovel mode trying to clear a path. Not Ariana Grande, the diva in training was playing on her Nintendo Switch for 15 hours!

Truly a momentous occasion, so she wanted to make a record of this game playing marathon. How would you do that? Well, a huge Pokemon tattoo of course! Right there on her bicep - it's the character Eevee from the game "Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!" Playing that game has become an "obsession" for Ari say friends. 

I think it's pretty cool that she can chill and not think about performing and practice every minute of the day.

Instagram

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
Pokemon
eevee
pokemon let's go eevee